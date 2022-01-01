Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 1 (ANI): Amidst the ban on New Year celebrations in Odisha, the police in Bhubaneswar undertook night patrolling to ensure compliance with restrictions imposed by the government.

Earlier on December 24, the Odisha government restricted the Christmas and New Year celebrations in view of the Omicron scare and the current COVID-19 situation in the state. The government has also imposed a ban on social gatherings till January 2.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: Dharavi Reports 34 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours; Total Active Cases Rises to 95.

As per the notification, "Zero Night celebration, Welcome to New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, Kalyan Mandaps, etc. is completely banned across the State."

There shall be strict vigilance on crowding and gathering during the above occasions, no community feast is also allowed, no social gatherings, rallies, orchestras, dances, and other cultural programs shall be permitted, as per the directives of the Odisha government.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 on January 10.

Meanwhile, Odisha has reported a total of 14 Omicron cases of COVID-19 variant so far, informed Union Health Ministry on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)