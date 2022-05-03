Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday ploughed field with a tractor and started new farming activities at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and also celebrated Akti festival in the state.

The CM also wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. The day of Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious. The work which is started on this day is considered to bear fruits. With the resolve to protect the earth and nature, Chief Minister started Mati Pujan Mahabhiyan in Chhattisgarh. Under this, organic farming will be promoted in the state.

"The goal of Mati Pujan Mahabhiyan is to restore organic farming instead of chemical farming. This day holds special significance in our agricultural tradition. Preparation for the new crop begins from Akshaya Tritiya," said Bhupesh Baghel. He also started a new tradition of worshipping the soil on the occasion of Akti Tihar.

Water holds special importance in farming. For this, the Chief Minister worshipped the well in a small garden built on the premises. Planted the seeds of bottle gourd, kumhra and taroi in the garden built on the premises of the Engineering College.

Baghel inaugurated the new building and organic milk production unit of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology constructed at a cost of Rs 6.23 crore.

Besides the CM, Agriculture Minister Shri Ravindra Choubey, Agriculture Advisor to Chief Minister Shri Pradeep Sharma, President of Chhattisgarh State Farmers Welfare Council Shri Surendra Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University Girish Chandel, Commissioner Production Agriculture Department Shri Kamalpreet Singh and a large number of farmers are present in the inauguration.

"If we serve Mother Earth, she will also take care of us. We bought 68 lakh quintals of cow dung, now we will also buy cow urine. Organic farming is a service to nature, mother earth and livestock, which will also keep human society safe", he added.

"Indira Gandhi Agricultural University was established in 1987. Today, in 35 years, about 110 types of seeds have been prepared by the scientists of our university. But the more important thing is that our farmers of Chhattisgarh have prepared 23 thousand varieties of seeds, it shows that our farmers also had scientific thinking", CM said.

Baghel laid the foundation stone for Doppler technology for accurate weather forecasting and also launched Krishi Rozgar mobile application developed by Agricultural University. (ANI)

