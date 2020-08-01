Itanagar, Aug 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 107 more people, including 40 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, taking the state's tally to 1,591, a Health Department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 22 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 38 from Changlang district, 14 from East Siang, 12 from East Kameng, 11 from Namsai, four from Longding and one each from Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Tirap, Papum Pare and West Kameng, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Also Read | PC Sharma, Former Minister and Congress Bhopal South-West MLA, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

"Forty security personnel of various central paramilitary forces -37 from Changlang and one each from Papum Pare, Namsai and Tirap - are among fresh patients," he said.

All, barring three, are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, Jampa said.

Also Read | Shahnawaz Hussain, Former Union Minister and BJP leader, Offers Prayers at His Resident on the Occasion of Eid al-Adha 2020: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

A total of 91 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Friday, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 670 active cases, while 918 people have recovered from the disease and three died of it.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 247, followed by Changlang (120), East Siang and Namsai (39 each), Tirap (36), East Kameng (35), Tawang (29) Papum Pare (49), Tirap (43), Tawang (29) and West Siang (27), the official said

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases after the residents of the state started returning from other parts of the country during the nationwide lockdown.

A total of 1,400 people have tested positive for the infection in July, Jampa said.

The state government has conducted 81,865 tests for coronavirus so far, he added.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first COVID-19 case on April 2 and the patient recovered from the disease on April 16. The state registered its second case on May 24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)