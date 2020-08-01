Bhopal, August 1: Indian National Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh and former minister PC Sharma on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. The Bhopal South-West MLA said that he is undergoing treatment at Chirayu Hospital. He also appealed to people who have met him to get tested for the infection and quarantine themselves. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, COVID-19 Positive, Appeals to Ministers, MLAs to Donate 30 Percent Salary to CM Relief Fund.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I appeal to all who met me to get tested and quarantine themselves," Sharma tweeted. Madhya Pradesh: Arvind Bhadoria, State Cooperative Minister, Tests COVID-19 Positive.

PC Sharma Tweet:

अपील-: मेरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है , मैं अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूं। कृपया कर मेरे संपर्क में आये हुए लोग , अपनी-अपनी जांच करवा लेवें। धन्यवाद।।#Pcsharmainc — P C Sharma (@pcsharmainc) July 31, 2020

After his tweet, his supporters and fellow MLAs are wishing him a speedy recovery. MLA Sharma had attended several meetings of Congress in the past. Recently the Congress started a campaign in Madhya Pradesh to bring back Congress government in the state. He was an important part of it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).