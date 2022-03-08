Patna, Mar 7 (PTI) The Bihar assembly will have a 'protocol committee' to ensure that government officials addressed quickly and adequately issues raised by members of the House, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha announced on Monday.

The announcement came after a short notice question raised by RJD MLA Rambai Singh Chandravanshi, who had flagged the issue of officials “ignoring or inordinately delaying” their reply to letters written by legislators.

Chandravanshi found support from across party lines.

BJP MLA Nitish Mishra complained that he was awaiting responses to many letters he wrote to officials, many of whom failed to reply “despite instructions from the chief secretary”.

Other legislators like Sanjay Saraogi (BJP), Vijay Shankar Dubey (Congress) and Lalit Yadav (RJD) echoed similar views.

Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told the House that there are “standing instructions” to officials for proper response to letters written by legislators.

The reply of the minister, however, left the members dissatisfied and many of them kept complaining of “afsarshahi” (bureaucratic high-handedness).

The matter came to rest after the speaker told the House that he will be setting up a protocol committee empowered to look into such matters.

