Patna (Bihar), June 15: Bihar government on Tuesday decided not to conduct the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) Exam 2022 with immediate effect.

In this regard, the Bihar Primary Education Director in a letter to Bihar School Examination Committee said the Centre is regularly conducting the CTET exams, so the department has decided not to conduct the STET exam in 2022. Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Class 10 Result Not To Be Be Announced Today; State Urges Students To Wait for Official Announcement.

Notably, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted every year by the Centre. Hence, the Bihar government felt that there is no need of conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) separately from the state government.

As per the letter from the Bihar Primary Education Director, the Bihar government said the decision will be taken after considering the need-based Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The Ministry of Education under the Government of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi. (ANI)

