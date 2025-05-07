Patna (Bihar) [India], May 7 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday praised the action and expressed full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after the strong retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he praised the Army and extended support to the Centre's action.

"The whole country is united against terrorism. The whole country is proud of the courage and valour of the Indian Army. We all have unwavering faith and pride in the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," Nitish Kumar wrote.

The action came in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, which had triggered nationwide outrage.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected to prevent damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

"The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," she said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke, where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training.

Colonel Qureshi detailed the targeted camps, stating that the four terrorist camps destroyed in Pakistan are Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya."First is Sarjal camp, Sialkot, which lies 6 km inside Pakistan... It's the camp where those terrorists involved in the March 2025 killing of four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel received their training," she said.

She also highlighted the Mehmoona Joya camp in Sialkot, located 12-18 km inside Pakistan. Pointing to Markaz Taiba in Muridke, 18-25 km inside Pakistan, she said "those involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks trained here, including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley".

She also confirmed the destruction of Markaz Subhanallah, the headquarters of the Jaish in Bahawalpur, located 100 km inside Pakistan,

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

