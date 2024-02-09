Patna, Feb 9 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan.

A statement by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said, "The CM welcomes the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan".

"Late Chaudhary Charan Singh was a champion of farmers' rights and a great socialist leader. His entire life was dedicated to the welfare of farmers. The contribution of former PM P V Narsimha Rao in making India economically advanced was incomparable. His vision and contribution to our country were exemplary", the CM said.

On the Centre's decision to confer the country's highest civilian award to agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, Kumar said, "Swaminathan is known as the father of 'Green Revolution' in India. He played an important role in helping the country achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times".

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also welcomed the government decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Rao, Singh and Swaminathan.

Talking to reporters, Choudhary, said, "The decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Rao, Singh and Swaminathan shows that our government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas''.

Deputy Speaker of Bihar assembly Maheshwar Hazari told PTI, "I want to thank PM Modi and the government of India for honouring Rao, Singh and Swaminathan with Bharat Ratna."

Meanwhile, Mehboob Alam, CPI(ML) Liberation leader in the Bihar assembly, told PTI, "Conferring this award to personalities like Rao, Singh, Swaminathan and Advani means an honour to Bharat Ratna. They should have been awarded much earlier".

Asked whether Nitish Kumar will survive the trust vote on February 12 in the state assembly, Alam said, "The MLAs of CPI(ML) Liberation will not remain mute spectators. The people of Bihar will not forgive Kumar for this betrayal."

