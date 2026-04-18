A man from Gurugram has fallen victim to a common dating app scam after being lured into a café in GTB Nagar and handed an inflated bill of INR 22,000. The incident, shared in a viral post on Reddit, highlights a growing pattern of fraud linked to online dating platforms.

According to the post, the man matched with a woman named Jiya Negi on Bumble. Despite minimal conversation, he agreed to meet her and drove to Rajouri Garden. The woman later insisted they shift locations. "She kept complaining that she wasn't liking the vibe of the place and we should go to GTB Nagar where we can find a good place," he wrote. Romance Scam Busted In Delhi: Police Arrest Serial Fraudster for Cheating Over 500 Women of INR 2 Crore via Fake Social Media, Dating Apps.

Gurugram Man Falls For Dating App Scam

They eventually reached a lounge in Hudson Lane, where the woman began ordering expensive alcohol and food. "Despite not being in the mood, she kept insisting I order shots," the man said, adding that he only ordered a pasta and a shake worth around INR 800. Dating App Scam in Delhi: Man Loses INR 36,000 in Excessive Bills at ‘The Hyper Cafe’ in Karkardooma; Alleges Woman-Staff Nexus, Threats of False S*xual Assault Case.

The situation turned suspicious when he noticed someone following him outside. "I saw the guy come out after me again… my friend warned me about what was happening," he recalled. Inside, the woman continued ordering drinks without touching the food.

When the bill arrived, it totalled INR 22,000. "My pasta and shake were just about 800, the rest was her orders," he said. Refusing to pay the full amount, he negotiated firmly. "I told him I'll not pay a rupee above 4k… after trying a few times he agreed to INR 4,000," he added.

The post has sparked reactions online, with users calling it a common scam. Many advised caution, warning people to avoid unfamiliar venues and leave immediately if something feels off.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).