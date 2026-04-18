New Delhi, April 18: Ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on April 23, the ECI clarified on Saturday that entry of media persons into polling stations for coverage shall be strictly regulated by the presiding officers.​ “Any misuse of Authority Letters is strictly prohibited. Photography/videography is strictly prohibited inside the voting compartment so as not to violate the secrecy of the vote,” said the ECI in a statement.​ The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that, in accordance with Rule 32 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, the presiding officer will be the competent authority to regulate media entry into polling stations.​

Requests from media persons for issuance of Authority Letters for such entry can be made to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) through the State Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the statement said.​ “It is reiterated that media persons authorised by the Election Commission for poll day coverage have also been included in the category of essential services and are entitled to postal ballot facility at the Postal Voting Centre (PVC),” it said.​ After scrutiny and certification, the consolidated list of recommended media persons is then forwarded by the CEO to the Commission for approval.​ Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: CM MK Stalin Pitches ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’, Seeks Fresh Mandate in Upcoming Polls.

The Authority Letter is issued only after due authentication by the CEO/DEO or an authorized officer. The Commission has mandated that no facsimile or rubber stamp shall be used in this process to maintain authenticity and integrity, the statement said.​ The Commission reiterated that the multi-level media verification process is aimed at ensuring that only duly verified and authorised personnel are permitted access to polling stations and counting centres, thereby maintaining the integrity, security and orderly conduct of the electoral process.​ West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Election Commission of India Plans ‘Slow Polling’ and ‘Slow Counting’ To Frustrate TMC Agents, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

The statement said that media persons authorised by the Election Commission for poll day coverage have also been included in the category of essential services and are entitled to the postal ballot facility at the Postal Voting Centre (PVC).​

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