Abhishek Sharma made history, smashing the fastest half-century for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history. Facing Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the opener reached fifty in just 15 deliveries, eclipsing his previous 16-ball record from 2024. Sharma’s innings featured seven sixes, dismantling the CSK powerplay attack. His exceptional strike rate provided the home side with a significant tactical advantage in this crucial SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 match. You can follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard.

Abhishek Sharma Creates SRH History

Abhishek veta 🐅🔥 Fastest 50* for SRH in TATA IPL 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZfUlKkDLv8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 18, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SunRisers). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)