Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Tuesday said that the police across the state are on high alert as voting continues for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The state has also intensified security measures in the wake of the car blast at Delhi's Red Fort on Monday that killed eight and injured several, with international and inter-state borders sealed to prevent any untoward incident.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, DGP Vinay Kumar said, "Police force is present at every point. All officers are conducting patrols. We hope the elections will conclude peacefully."

He added that strict security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of polling and to maintain law and order across all districts.

Referring to the security measures taken after the Delhi Red Fort car blast, the DGP said, "The Police is alert following the incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday, to ensure no such incident happens in Bihar. The international border along Bihar has been sealed for the past 72 hours in view of the elections. Joint patrolling by state police forces is being done along the interstate borders."

The heightened vigilance comes as the final phase of polling witnesses heavy voter turnout in several constituencies.

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded a turnout of 47.62 per cent in the second phase of the Assembly polls as of 1 pm, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district with a voter turnout of 51.86 per cent, followed by 50.95 per cent in Gaya, 50.91 per cent in Jamui and 50.07 per cent in Banka.

Madhubani continues to record sluggish turnout at 43.39 per cent as of 1 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI.

Voting is underway across 122 constituencies in 20 districts in Bihar amid tight security arrangements.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar. The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

