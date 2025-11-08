Patna (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar announced on Saturday.

The CEO of Bihar stated that the first phase of the assembly elections was successfully conducted on November 6, 2025, across 121 seats in 18 districts of the state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains From Varanasi (Watch Video).

According to the CEO, the average voter turnout in the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections was 57.29 per cent, while the turnout for the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections stood at 56.28 per cent. This reflects an overall increase in voter participation in the state compared to the previous two elections.

The CEO of Bihar stated that this year's election in the state saw a 7.79 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections. Additionally, there was an 8.8 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections.

Also Read | Kupwara Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran Sector (Watch Video).

Ahead of the second phase of polling, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shreyasi Singh praised the high voter turnout in the first phase and expressed confidence that the majority of votes in the state are in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

In her interaction with ANI, Singh stated that the atmosphere in all four constituencies of the Jamui district is favourable to the NDA. She further emphasised that the people's response to the Home Minister's rallies was unparalleled.

"The vote percentage seen, definitely all the voters are coming in favour of NDA... The atmosphere in all four constituencies of the Jamui district is in favour of the NDA. The response to the Union Home Minister's rally was unmatched at any other rally. The entire venue was filled with new energy..." said Singh.

Meanwhile, on November 6, voting was held for 121 seats across 18 districts, marking the completion of the first phase of polling. The second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for November 11, with counting of votes to be conducted on November 14.

In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to the polls, and subsequently, polling for the Bihar elections will conclude. Districts including Aurangabad, Jahanabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, Purnia and others will be included in the second phase. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)