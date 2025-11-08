Srinagar, November 8: Two terrorists were killed when alert troops of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Defence sources said on Saturday. “Two terrorists have been neutralised in Operation Pimple in Keran sector where an infiltration bid was foiled late last evening," Defence sources said. Sources said that soldiers of 21 Grenadiers noticed suspicious movement near the forward defended location (FDL) Pimple in Keran sector of the LoC late on Friday evening.

“After suspicious movement was noticed by 21 Grenadiers near the forward defended line (FDL) Pimple on the LoC, the soldiers opened fire after which a brief exchange of small arms took place. Two terrorists have been neutralised in this ongoing operation so far,” they said. “A massive search operation is now underway in the area to ensure that no terrorist has managed to cross the LoC”, sources said. Kupwara Encounter: Infiltration Bid Foiled in Keran Sector; Terrorists Trapped, Operation Underway.

The Army deployed on the LoC is on 24X7 alert as Intelligence reports indicate that terror handlers sitting at the launching pads along the LoC on the Pakistani side would make attempts to push terrorists into the Indian side of the LoC before heavy snowfall closes the mountain passes leading into the Valley. J&K has a 740-km-long LoC situated in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora districts of the Valley and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district of Jammu division.

The LoC is guarded by the Army and in addition, J&K has an International Border (IB) that is 240-km-long situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division. The IB is guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF). Deployed Army and BSF troops are guarding the border against infiltration by terrorists, drug smuggling and drug peddling. Kishtwar Encounter: Indian Army Paratrooper Injured in Gunfight Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Ongoing Anti-Terror Operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Police and the security forces are deployed in the hinterland to carry out anti-terrorist operations and deal with drug smuggling, hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities. It is believed that funds generated by unlawful activities like drug smuggling, hawala money rackets etc are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K. In their revised strategy the security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror.

