New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday said 1 lakh electors remain "untraceable" in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar while enumeration forms of 7.17 crore have been received and digitised.

It said 20 lakh electors have been reported "deceased" so far and 28 lakh have been found to have permanently shifted from their present addresses.

The poll authority noted that 15 lakh electors' enumeration forms have not been returned to local poll officials.

On August 1, on the completion of the first phase of the SIR, the draft electoral roll will be published.

If there is any error in the draft poll roll, any elector or political party can file an objection regarding the inclusion of the name of any proposed elector with the concerned electoral registration officer of that assembly constituency by September 1.

Similarly, if any eligible person does not find their name in the draft roll, they can file their claims up to September 1, the EC noted.

