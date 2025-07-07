Purnia (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): Five members of a family were burnt alive in Bihar's Purnia allegedly in connection with black magic. All five charred bodies have been recovered by the police, and three accused have been arrested in the matter.

According to SDPO Sadar Purnea Pankaj Kumar Sharma, 16-year-old Sonu Kumar told the police that in the name of "black magic", people of the "Oraon" community beat up his family and burnt them alive.

Also Read | Failed Love Affair in Sangareddy: Youth Stabs Girl to Death After Argument, Turns Knife on Himself, in Critical Condition.

During the investigation, as the officials reached the spot, they received information about five missing people: Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi and Kakto.

"Around 5 am today, Sonu Kumar (16) informed the Police that in the name of black magic, members of the Oraon community beat up his family and burnt them alive at night. During the course of the investigation, when we reached their village, we received information about five missing people - Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjit Oraon, Aranaia Devi and Kakto", the police official said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: Mandi BJP MP Kangna Ranaut Visits Disaster-Hit Areas in Her Lok Sabha Constituency After Facing Flak Within Party, Draws Local Anger (See Pics).

Police later recovered the charred bodies of five missing people and mentioned that it is believed that the victims "indulged in black magic" and were killed in the same connection.

"Later, their charred bodies were recovered. Three people have been arrested. It is being said that the child of one Ramdev Oraon died three days back, it is believed that they indulged in black magic and they were killed in this connection," the police official added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the state government over the incident and mentioned that due to "DK tax" there is "anarchy" in Bihar. The RJD leader stated that law and order in the state has "collapsed".

Yadav noted that criminals in Bihar have become "alert" while the CM Nitish Kumar has turned "unconscious".

"In Purnia, five members of the same family were burned alive and killed. Due to DK Tax, anarchy is at its peak in Bihar, DGP/CS helpless, law and order collapsed. Day before yesterday in Siwan, three people were killed in a massacre. In recent days, three died in a massacre in Buxar. In Bhojpur, three died in a massacre. Criminals alert, Chief Minister unconscious. Corrupt Bhooja Party thriving, police defeated! DK is enjoying because DK is the real boss", he wrote on 'X'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)