Patna (Bihar) [India], July 2 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced that the state cabinet has approved and sanctioned funds for a new youth-centric scheme under the state's flagship '7 Nischay-2' initiative, aimed at enhancing employability and self-reliance among the youth.

In a post on X, CM Nitish said that the scheme will offer monthly stipends ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 to eligible youth.

"I am pleased to inform that under the 7 Nischay-2 initiative, the Cabinet has approved and sanctioned funds for the implementation of the 'Chief Minister-Promotion of Readiness, Awareness and Technical Insights for Guiding Youth Advancement' scheme to provide Bihar's youth with advanced skills, better employability, leadership development, strong networking, and new opportunities for career enhancement," Nitish Kumar said.

"This scheme will prove useful for the youth in shaping their future. Under this scheme, trained youth who have passed 12th grade will be provided with Rs 4000, ITI or diploma holders with Rs 5000, and graduates or postgraduates undertaking internships with a monthly amount of Rs 6000. One lakh youth from the state will be provided internships in various institutions from 2025-26 to 2030-31," the Bihar CM added.

He emphasised that the objective of this visionary and innovative initiative by the state government is to make the youth self-reliant, skilled, and employment-oriented so that their future is secure.

"We are determined to empower the youth and provide them with employment opportunities," CM Nitish emphasised.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the state cabinet has approved a comprehensive development plan for Punaura Dham, the revered birthplace of Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi district.

The plan includes the construction of a grand temple and other structures, modelled after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya.

The cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 882.78 crore for the construction of the temple at Punaura Dham, which is considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita, the wife of Ram.

"I am extremely delighted to inform that the birthplace of Mother Janaki, Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, has received approval from the cabinet today for a comprehensive development plan, including the construction of a grand temple and other structures," the Bihar CM wrote in a post on X in Hindi. (ANI)

