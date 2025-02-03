Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 2 (ANI): Reacting on the Union Budget 2025, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that it seemed that Bihar has got a lot of things, but effectively it has got a "lollipop and rest of India 'thenga.'

Kunal Ghosh said, "Bihar has just got a lollipop. What has been given to Bihar? It is confusing the public of Bihar. It seems that Bihar has got a lot of things, but effectively it will not get anything. In the budget, even Bengal did not get anything. Bihar has got a lollipop and the rest of the country has got 'thenga'. There is nothing about Bengal in this budget. There is nothing for the tribals, youth, farmers, and railway security. The importance of Railways in this budget has been completely erased."

He further said that Budget is a jugglery of words.

"West Bengal has been completely deprived. Nothing has been said about the dues of West Bengal. So many rail accidents are taking place. What is there in the budget about passenger's welfare and security? There is nothing in the budget about Railway security. So many derailments are taking place. What is there in the budget to address it," he added.

In her budget speech on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, where assembly elections are due toward the end of this year.

She announced that Greenfield airports would be developed in Bihar, in addition to expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and constructing a brownfield airport in Bihta.

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar. "Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

This ignited criticism from the opposition parties who accused the Centre of presenting a Budget specifically for Bihar. (ANI)

