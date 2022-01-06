Bihar: 84-year-old Brahamdev Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district, claims that he has taken 11 doses of Covid vaccine. (Photo/ANI)

Madhepura (Bihar) [India], January 6 (ANI): A 84-year-old man, resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district in Bihar claimed that he has received 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

State health department officials have said that they have launched a probe into the matter.

Mandal, who claims to have noted down the date and time of all 12 jabs, said he took his first shot at Puraini PHC on February 13, 2021. By September 24, he claimed to have taken the vaccine nine times and that on January 4 this year he had taken his latest jab.

"I took the third jab on May 19, fourth on 16 June and fifth on July 24 and the tenth jab from SDH Kehalgaon. I have received 11 COVID-19 vaccines so far," claimed Mandal adding that he had not fallen ill since he started getting innoculated.

Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura, told ANI, "Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records and take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true. CoWIN does not allow multiple registrations using the same Aadhaar number. We have initiated an investigation into the matter." (ANI)

