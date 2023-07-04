Gaya, Jul 4 (PTI) Bihar Co-operative Minister Surendra Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said he has written to the police, fearing a to threat his life and that of his family.

Speaking to reporters, he said a "reward" of Rs 11 crore has been announced for killing him, and caste issues are involved in it.

Also Read | Warmest June for South Peninsular India Since 1901, Average Mean Temperature for the Month Was 30.05 Degrees Celsius, Says IMD.

"I am thankful to the Senior Superintendent of Police (Gaya) that a case has been registered on the basis of my letter. There is a threat to my life. I might be killed. I know the people who want to kill me. The suspect has announced a reward of Rs 11 crore for killing me," he said.

"They have threatened to kill me and my family members with the help of contract killers. Police have identified the suspect and I have been assured that action would be taken against him. There is a caste angle involved in it. They are nothing to me... Let the police take action against them," he said, refusing to divulge the identities of those involved.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Woman Gives Birth to Daughter at Home After Illicit Affair With Another Man, Throws Newborn Child Into Velachery Lake; Arrested.

SSP (Gaya) Ashish Bharti said that on the basis of the complaint filed by the minister, a case was registered at the Rampur police station against one Dhanwant Singh.

"Further investigation is underway," he said, refusing to share details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)