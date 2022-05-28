Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], May 28 (ANI): A minor girl was hospitalised after an acid attack in Fakuli village of Muzaffarpur district, informed the police officials on Saturday.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Friday.

"A case of an acid attack has come to light in the Fakuli OP area. The case has been registered. FSL team has also been called. We are investigating the matter," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) West, Muzaffarpur, Abhishek Anand.

Reportedly, the relatives said that the girl was sleeping when the dastardly attack happened. The girl was fatally injured and burnt on the left side of her body.

The family alleged that the attack was a result of a browbeat between the girl's father and some village musclemen/bullies.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

