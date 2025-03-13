Bhagalpur (Bihar), Mar 13 (PTI) The police have registered an FIR against JD(U) MLA Narendra Kumar Niraj alias Gopal Mandal for allegedly singing Bhojpuri songs with a double meaning at a programme in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, officials said on Thursday.

In a purported video which has gone viral, Mandal was seen belting out Bhojpuri numbers with double entendre at the function organised ahead of the Holi celebration.

The multiple-term JD(U) legislator from the Gopalpur assembly seat was also seen pasting a currency note on the cheek of a dancer at the event on March 10.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The Naugachia Police under Bhagalpur division registered a case on March 12 based on a report submitted by Surendra Singh, sub-inspector of the police station concerned, officials said.

Despite repeated attempts, neither Superintendent of Police of Naugachia police district nor the MLA was available for comments on the FIR.

Mandal was in the news a few years ago when he moved around in his undergarments on board a Rajdhani Express.

The Bihar police recently ordered a crackdown on bawdy Bhojpuri songs, calling these a "burning social problem" that "imperilled women's security" besides having a "pervasive effect on the psyche of children".

A March 7 circular issued by Police Headquarters, called upon officials across the state that those playing ribald numbers at "public functions" and in "buses, trucks and auto rickshaws" would be booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.

The circular was marked to all Inspector Generals, Deputy Inspector Generals and railway police in the state.

