New Delhi, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the eve of Holi, wishing the festival further deepens the colour of unity among the citizens. Holi 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes on Holi, Says ‘Hope It Deepens the Colours of Unity Among Our Fellow Countrymen’.

PM Modi Extends Holi Wishes to People

आप सभी को होली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। हर्ष और उल्लास से भरा यह पावन-पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई उमंग और ऊर्जा का संचार करने के साथ ही देशवासियों की एकता के रंग को और प्रगाढ़ करे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2025

He wished that the auspicious festival full of joy and celebration infuses fresh enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life. Holi, a festival associated with colour and celebration, will be celebrated on Friday.

