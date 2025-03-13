Muzaffarnagar, March 13: A 25-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her cousin in a village here on Thursday, police said. According to police, Saloni was murdered by her cousin Harender Singh in Tilora village under the Jansath police station area. SHO Rajiv Sharma said an altercation ensued between the two when they were performing a puja in Harender's agricultural field. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Woman Raped, Killed by Elder Sister’s Husband Who Wanted To Marry Her; Accused Burn Body To Destroy Evidence.

Harender attacked Saloni with a stick and beat her to death. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. The accused fled the scene after the incident, he said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused, the SHO said.

