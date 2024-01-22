Patna (Bihar) [India], January 22 (ANI): As the grand Ram Temple rose from its ruins in Ayodhya, with the deity ceremonially enthroned to joyous chants and celebratory drumrolls, devouts in Patna celebrated the 'Pran Pratishtha' by bursting crackers and making 'Rangolis'.

The city was decked up and the enthusiasm and joy were palpable as Ram Bhakts gave expression to their creativity.

Also Read | Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Mandir Shows Our Future Will Be More Beautiful Than Our Past, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was held amid unbridled celebrations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals officiated by a select complement of priests.

Visuals showed fireworks lighting up the city, marking the auspicious occasion of the return of Shri Ram Lalla to his avowed birthplace.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Increase Import Duty on Domestic Paper, Paperboards to 25% in Budget, Says IPMA.

Meanwhile, 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.

Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla.

An 'Aarti' was also performed at the Saryu Ghat to mark the auspicious occasion.

It is believed that the people of Ayodhya lit up 'Diyas' and celebrated Diwali upon the return of Lord Ram, along with brother Bhagwan Lakshman and wife Mata Seeta, from their 14-yea exile.

Celebrations were also held across the country to mark Lord Ram's return to this throne.

An 'Aarti' was performed at 'Har Ki Pauri' at Haridwar, which saw the participation of a large number of people.

Meanwhile, 'diyas' were also lit up at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, in a near-rerun of the historic celebration of Diwali upon Prabhu Ram's return from exile.

The grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be open to the public from Tuesday onwards. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 pm, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony.

Addressing dignitaries on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the people on the 'Pran Prathistha' of Ram Lalla and the opening of the temple, saying the deity will no longer have to remain in a tent anymore.

"After centuries of exemplary patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penance, our Prabhu Ram has arrived," he said, adding, "Ram Lalla will not have to stay in a tent now. He will take his throne at the grand temple now," Prime Minister Modi added.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the 'Pran Pratistha' rituals were performed.

Built in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)