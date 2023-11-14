Jamui (Bihar), Nov 14 (PTI) A police sub-inspector in Bihar was allegedly mowed down by a tractor transporting illegally mined sand in Jamui district on Tuesday, an officer said.

A home guard was also injured in the incident, he said.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers to Drill Through Rubble to Create Escape Passage for Trapped Workers.

It took place when a police team reached Garhi to check illegal sand mining in the area and tried to intercept the tractor, but the driver did not stop the vehicle, Jamui Superintendent of Police Shaurya Suman said.

“When cops tried to intercept the tractor, carrying illegally mined sand in Garh, the driver did not stop his vehicle and mowed down the sub-inspector. A home guard was also injured in the incident. Both of them were immediately taken to the nearest hospital," the SP told reporters here.

Also Read | Wholesale Price Inflation at 0.52% in October 2023; in Negative Territory for 7th Month in a Row.

Sub-inspector Prabhat Ranjan succumbed to his injuries, while home guard Rajesh Kumar Sao is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be stable, the officer said.

"We have identified the tractor diver. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him and his associates," Suman said, adding that the tractor has been seized.

The SP also said, "We have already arrested one person who was sitting on the tractor when the incident took place. A case has been registered and the investigation is on."

The state had earlier witnessed incidents of violent attacks by the sand mafia on policemen and senior officers of the department.

Such incidents were reported from Patna, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Saran and Vaishali districts.

In April this year, three officers, including two women inspectors, of the Mines and Geology department of the Bihar government were attacked by the mafia during a drive against illegal mining in Bihta near Patna.

Immediately after the incident, the department decided to provide training on handling arms and how to command force to its 90 inspectors, including around 30 women officers, to counter such attacks in future, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)