Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Alinagar candidate Maithili Thakur on Thursday visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Alinagar, Darbhanga district as the first phase of Bihar elections commenced today.

Thakur is the candidate from Constituency 81, Alinagar, which started polling early on Thursday morning. At 25 years old, and a debutant Maithili Thakur is the youngest candidate in the electoral fray. She is set to contest against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Binod Mishra. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Biplaw Kumar Chowdhary is also contesting the polls from Alinagar.

Maithili Thakur expressed confidence in doing well in the polls, and said that she will make sure voters face no problems to exercise their right.

"I start each day by offering prayers. I am learning new things every day. I am trying to ensure that no voter faces any problems. I am ready," she told ANI.

Maithili Thakur, belonging to the Brahmin community, currently lives in village Uren, in Madhubani district. RJD's Mishra, also a Brahmin, lives in village Ghanshyampur in Darbhanga.

The BJP candidate has declared income worth Rs 28,67,350.00 for 2023. Meanwhile, RJD candidate has also declared income of Rs 7,07,010 for assessment year 2025-26.

The Alinagar constituency in Bihar's Darbhanga district is set to witness an electoral battle between generations, with a fresh face in politics seeking to fight against a veteran leader. The 25-year-old BJP candidate and folk singer Maithili Thakur is set to contest against 63-year-old Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Binod Mishra.

Reportedly, the constituents are looking towards a candidate who can get them better infrastructure in the region, including better road connectivity, and better connections.

In the 2020 elections, the Alinagar constituency had a 57.4 voting percentage. The constituency had a total of 275559 electors in 2020. However, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, the constituency has an updated electoral roll.

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. (ANI)

