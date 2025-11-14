Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): As the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a comfortable lead amid vote counting for the Bihar assembly elections, Ram Kripal Yadav, BJP candidate from Danapur assembly constituency, thanked the voters after registering a win from here and said that he would work for the people of Danapur.

Ram Kripal Yadav registered a victory over RJD's Rita Lal Roy with a margin of 29,133 votes.

Also Read | Padma Shri Environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka Passes Away at 114, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condoles Death, Says 'Her Love for Nature Has Made Her Immortal..

Speaking to ANI, Ram Kripal Yadav said, "I salute the great voters of Danapur for making me win. It is their victory, not mine. People of Bihar have blessed Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar's NDA alliance with bumper votes. There is no Bahubali anywhere. There is only 'Jan-bal'. I want to thank the people of Danapur for showing their faith in me and Nitish Kumar. We will work for the people of Danapur with dedication."

Danapur Diara is a flood-prone riverine area in the vicinity of Danapur town, located in the Patna district. People cast their votes in the Danapur Assembly constituency during the first phase of polling.

Also Read | Tata Motors Q2 FY26 Results: TMPV Reports Multi-Fold Jump in Its Consolidated Net Profit to INR 76,170 Crore for 2nd Quarter of Current Financial Year.

Earlier, RJD alleged that in Danapur, operations of boats had been stopped, and thousands of voters were unable to reach their respective polling booths.

"In the Danapur assembly constituency, the administration has stopped the operation of boats, and thousands of voters are unable to reach their polling booths to cast their votes. Over 10,000 voters have been left reliant on a single steamer that makes only one round per day. In such a situation, if any accident occurs, will the district administration take responsibility?" RJD posted on X

The NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. The ruling alliance secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections and is once again poised to touch the same mark as it is currently leading at 203 seats, with both the BJP and JD(U) unanticipated performances. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)