Jan Suraaj has nominated Chanchal Singh as its candidate for the assembly elections from Raghopur (Photo Source: Jan Suraaj)

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 14 (ANI): Jan Suraaj has named Chanchal Singh as its candidate from the Raghopur seat for the Bihar Assembly elections.

This comes amid the speculations that Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor might contest from the high-profile seat.

The Raghopur assembly constituency, situated in Vaishali district of the state, is one of the key assembly constituencies with a rich history, as key leaders like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav have represented the seat.

Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat twice, while Rabri Devi secured it three times, serving as Chief Minister on both occasions. Tejashwi Yadav has held the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and has served as Deputy CM and Leader of Opposition.

The constituency has seen significant electoral battles between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and primary parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United).

However, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to declare its candidate from the Raghopur seat.

The constituents of Mahagathbandhan continued their deliberations and consultations to resolve the stalemate over seat distribution.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections.

Jan Suraaj has already released two lists of its candidates.

The last day of filing nominations for the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar is October 17.

On October 11, Kishor visited Raghopur to meet and interact with the people there.

Earlier, when asked about his own candidature from Raghopur, Kishor said, "If I have to contest from Raghopur, the people of Raghopur will have to stand with me. And whatever I've seen and understood, I'll present it at the party meeting. In a day or two, we'll know who's contesting," he said.

Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

