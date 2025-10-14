New Delhi, October 14: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday chaired the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) in Delhi to decide the Bihar assembly election candidates. Congress is part of the Mahagathbandhan, which is grappling to decide on seat distribution among competing claims among various constituents. The polling for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14. Krishna Allavaru, AICC in-charge of Bihar, indicated that the seat sharing and party candidates will be decided soon. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM(S) Announces 6 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Check Full List.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, were among the leaders who attended the meeting. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has declared its seat distribution within the alliance. BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats each. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check Full List.

The BJP released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday. Political parties have stepped up preparations for the Bihar polls with campaigning expected to pick up momentum in the coming days. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of polls in October 17.

