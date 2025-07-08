Samastipur (Bihar) [India], July 8 (ANI): In a continued effort to modernise and upgrade railway infrastructure in Bihar, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several key projects worth Rs 17.30 crore at Karpoorigram Station under the Samastipur division.

At the outset, Vaishnaw inspected the Digha Bridge Halt and thoroughly reviewed passenger amenities, safety, cleanliness, platform condition, drinking water, lighting, and security arrangements, according to a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

Also Read | US Demands Trade Deals or Threatens Tariffs by August 1.

He directed officials to work towards ensuring a modern and safe travel experience for all passengers, as it is Railway's top priority.

The Union Minister laid the foundation stone for station redevelopment works worth Rs 3.30 crore at Karpoorigram station. The upgrades include the modernisation of the station building, waiting rooms, toilets, a digital information system, drinking water facilities, ramps for the differently-abled persons, and other passenger amenities. He also inaugurated several newly constructed passenger facilities at the station.

Also Read | Matthew McConaughey Urges Fans To Help Victims of Texas Floods As 78 Die and Dozens More Go Missing.

Vaishnaw performed the Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for an underground railway subway to be constructed at Level Crossing Gate No. 59 'C' between Karpoorigram and Khudiram Bose Pusa stations.

The project, costing Rs 14.0 crore, will significantly ease local traffic congestion and improve the seamless movement of trains, thereby enhancing overall safety.

Highlighting Indian Railways' progress, he informed that 35,000 kilometres of new railway lines had been laid in the last 11 years--many times more than the achievements of previous governments. These efforts not only strengthen infrastructure but also accelerate economic and social development.

The Union Minister reiterated the central government's commitment to making states like Bihar equal partners in the vision of a 'Developed India.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)