Patna, Dec 24 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,335 as 668 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,371, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

At least 522 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,42,766, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.37 per cent.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Nalanda, Purnea, Siwan and Madhepura.

Patna recorded the maximum number of new cases at 282, followed by Muzaffarpur (50), Aurangabad (44), Katihar and Saran (21 each) and Gaya (17).

Bihar now has 5,198 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 1.75 crore samples, including 1,18,228 in the last 24 hours, it said.

