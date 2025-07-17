Patna, Jul 17 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has repeatedly drawn flak from the ruling NDA for consuming non-vegetarian food during Navratra and Saawan, on Thursday hit back at Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan, alias Lalan, for hosting a 'mutton party'.

The feast was reportedly held in Lakhisarai district, which falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Lalan — a former national president of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Speaking to PTI Video, Tejashwi said, "We have been called anti-Sanatan by them. I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Motihari tomorrow, will be full of appreciation for Lalan."

The tongue-in-cheek remark was an alleged reference to earlier controversies surrounding non-veg feasts by opposition leaders.

Two years ago, the Congress-RJD alliance was targeted by the BJP-led coalition over a mutton feast during Sawaan hosted by RJD president Lalu Prasad, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi.

Last year, Tejashwi himself was accused by Prime Minister Modi of insulting Hindus after a video surfaced showing him eating fish fry during Navratri.

