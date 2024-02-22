Patna, Feb 22 (PTI) The Bihar government has decided to prepare 'health cards' of all bridges in the state for carrying out timely technical maintenance and repair work.

State Road Construction Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha made the announcement in the assembly on Thursday.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Brutally Beats Fiancee With Belt, Steals Her Engagement Ring for Not Responding to His Phone Calls in Jamnagar, FIR Lodged.

"The government has decided to conduct safety audits of all bridges in the state. The department will prepare 'health cards' of all bridges which will help the engineers carry out timely technical maintenance and repair work after detecting signs of stress on the bridges," he said.

The minister made the statement while concluding a debate on the budget allocation for his department for the 2024-25 fiscal. The department's budgetary proposal of Rs 5,702 crore was passed by a voice vote.

Also Read | Farmers Delhi Chalo March: Do Not Follow Path of Violence, Government Ready for Talks, Anurag Thakur to Agitating Farmers (Watch Video).

"During the recent period, a number of over-bridges have been constructed all over the state for smooth road traffic. Now roads across the state are well connected and many high-level bridges have been built across rivers at required distances," the minister said.

Upcoming major bridge projects in the state include Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge, four-lane bridge over Ganga between Sultanganj and Aguwani Ghat, Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur four-lane greenfield bridge on Ganga and 4.56-km-long new bridge on Ganga between Digha and Sonepur, he added.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered solutions have also been introduced for the construction of roads in Bihar to make the state a safer place to drive. A unique AI approach that uses predictive power to identify risks on the road is being implemented in road construction in Bihar," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)