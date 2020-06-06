India News | Bihar's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 29; Cases Soar to 4,598

Patna, Jun 5 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Bihar rose to 29 on Friday after the sample of another deceased patient tested positive for the dreaded virus even as the number of cases soared to 4,598 with 146 fresh infections, officials said here.

Araria district reported its first COVID-19 fatality after a 50-year-old migrant worker from Forbesganj block died on Wednesday evening, Civil Surgeon Madan Mohan Prasad said.

He had returned from Delhi on May 28 and was at a quarantine centre.

The migrant worker's sample was taken before he fell ill on Tuesday night and taken to a hospital, Prasad said.

"His reports came out today. He has tested positive (for COVID-19)," the civil surgeon said.

Other districts which have reported COVID-19 fatalities in Bihar are Khagaria and Begusarai (three each) and Bhojpur, Patna, Sitamarhi, Siwan and Vaishali (two each) and Bhagalpur, Jamui, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur, Saran and Sheohar (one each).

All the 38 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases, more than half of these having tallies in three digits.

The worst-affected districts are Khagaria (271), Patna (268), Begusarai (254), Rohtas (229) and Madhubani (201).

The number of people who have been discharged upon recovery is 2,233.

The state has reported nearly 4,000 cases in the past one month mainly due to the massive influx of migrants from across the country who returned by 'Shramik Special' trains and other modes of transport.

The number of migrants testing positive since May 3, according to the state health department, was 3,311.

Altogether, 91,903 samples have been tested in the state so far.

