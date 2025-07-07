Kanpur (UP) Jul 7 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her 29-year-old advocate son were killed on Monday when the bike in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding container truck, said police.

The truck driver, whose identity has not been disclosed so far, attempted to flee after hitting the mother and the son, causing further collisions which left two persons seriously injured before being apprehended by the public, police added.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: Mandi BJP MP Kangna Ranaut Visits Disaster-Hit Areas in Her Lok Sabha Constituency After Facing Flak Within Party, Draws Local Anger (See Pics).

The public eventually intervened and detained the driver who was also admitted to the hospital where his condition is said to be serious, officials said.

The victims have been identified as Raghvendra Singh (29), an advocate, and his mother Munni Devi (55), an officer said.

Also Read | CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Says 'Promote Togetherness, Not Division' Amid Marathi Language Row.

Raghvendra Singh and his mother were on their way to a relative's house in Fatehpur and had hardly reached near Sarsaul overbridge when the speedy container truck lost control and hit a two-wheeler from behind, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chakeri) Abhishek Pandey.

The accident was so deadly that both the mother and the son died on the spot, ACP added.

In a bid to flee after hitting a vehicle, the driver hit a couple of more vehicles including a car and a bike, leaving two more persons seriously injured, the ACP said and added that the investigation has been launched with registration of an FIR on charges of death by rash driving and negligence.

The container truck has been seized, Pandey added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)