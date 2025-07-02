Bengaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) In a significant hearing on the ongoing ban on bike taxis in Karnataka, women commuters appeared before the High Court on Wednesday, asserting that the two-wheeler service is not only affordable and convenient but also among the safest travel options for them.

The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice C M Joshi was hearing a batch of appeals filed by bike taxi aggregators—Ola, Uber, and Rapido—challenging a single judge's April order that effectively blocked their operations.

Also Read | 'Congress Not Concerned About Country's Pride': Jyotiraditya Scindia on Rahul Gandhi's 'Narender Surrender' Remark.

The earlier ruling had held that, in the absence of specific guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, aggregators could not legally offer bike taxi services in the state.

Additionally, the court had ruled that the state's Transport Department could not be compelled to register motorcycles as transport vehicles or issue contract carriage permits. A six-week grace period to enforce the order, later extended till June 15, made June 16 the effective date for the cessation of all bike taxi operations in Karnataka.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: IT Giant To Let Go 9,000 Employees in Latest Job Cut.

Senior Advocate Jayna Kothari, appearing for a woman commuter seeking to be impleaded in the case, urged the court to consider the voices of women who rely on bike taxis daily.

"We, as women, want this service to continue. We should be heard before decisions like this are made," Kothari submitted, emphasising that for many women, the service is not only cost-effective and efficient but also perceived to be safer compared to other transport options.

In response to the court's queries on safety protocols in other states, Kothari cited measures such as background checks and pre-qualification tests for riders, along with night-time restrictions in West Bengal and efforts to encourage women bike taxi drivers. She argued that these regulatory steps make the service safer and more inclusive.

Drawing from the Rajasthan policy, she pointed out that police verification of drivers is mandatory, and minors are barred from operating.

"When pricing is state-regulated, bike taxis are often the most affordable option," she added.

Kothari also referred to national studies, including a KPMG report, which she said supports the feasibility and benefits of bike taxis.

"The KPMG study confirms that bike taxis are affordable, convenient, and statistically safer than many other commuting options," she told the court.

Senior Advocate Uday Holla, representing Uber, also spoke in favour of lifting the ban. He pointed out that states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which had previously restricted bike taxis, have since revised their policies to permit them.

Citing Bengaluru's limited metro coverage, Holla stressed the importance of two-wheeler ride-sharing for last-mile connectivity. "Look at the metro system here. There are only two lines. Even with more lines, they won't cover the entire city," he argued.

Reflecting on worsening traffic, Holla remarked, "During my childhood, I could cross the city in 20 minutes. Now, it takes three to four hours during peak hours. What time does a person have left for family or work?"

Dismissing concerns raised in a 2019 expert committee report that opposed bike taxis in Bengaluru, citing safety issues, Holla argued that the safety narrative is being misused.

"This bogey of women's safety is a misnomer. It's being pushed to block bike taxi services. The real opposition comes from strong auto unions," he claimed.

He further questioned the state's resistance to registering bike riders or allowing aggregators to operate.

"Aggregators are merely facilitators. They help customers find transport quickly. The state should re-evaluate its position," he said.

Concluding his arguments, Holla cited a recent statistic showing that traffic congestion in Bengaluru has surged by 18 per cent following the bike taxi ban.

"With fewer two-wheeler taxis, people have shifted back to cars. In global cities like London, private cars are discouraged due to a lack of parking. Public and shared transport must be the way forward, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)