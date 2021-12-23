Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): The "Shakti Bill", seeking to provide stricter punishments for crimes against women, has been passed by the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The bill was introduced by State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil in the assembly today. The Assembly passed the bill unanimously as it was supported by the Opposition parties.

Now, the Bill will be introduced in the Council and will send for the approval of the Governor followed by the President's assent after its passage.

Last year on December 14, the Maharashtra government tabled the Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state. (ANI)

