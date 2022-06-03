New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to look into the matter regarding the pending wage revision of Public Sector General Insurance employees at the soonest.

In a letter to the Union Finance Minister, Binoy stated: "In August 2017, the wage revision for the employees of Public Sector General Insurance Companies was mandated to take place. However, till date, despite five years elapsing there has been no resolution to the same. It is necessary that the wage revision for these employees takes place at the earliest. The wage revision, which is a right of employees, occurs every five years and has been stalled since initial talks in April 2019."

He added that he himself had come to meet Sitharaman and the Finance Secretary along with leaders of the General Insurance Employees' All India Association, and "yet no action has been taken regarding the same."

Viswam further said that at present, the Public Sector General Insurance Companies viz New India Assurance Co. Ltd., National Insurance Co. Ltd., United India Insurance Co. Ltd., Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. And General Insurance Corporation of India, employ over 53,700 people across 7,200 offices throughout India.

"This is a significant reduction from the 61,900-workforce strength in 2017," the MP said.

Despite the increased workload, Viswam said that these employees have continued to uphold the high standards of work within these institutions and efficiently serviced millions of customers.

"Their contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic have been excellent despite over 250 employees having died due to the virus. It is also important to note that Public Sector General Insurance (PSGI) companies are the backbone of numerous Government welfare schemes and have played a crucial role in the growth of India" he added.

The CPI Upper House MP further urged the Finance Minister to directly intervene in the matter and engage with the representatives of the employees to settle the same.

"A positive response from your good self will bring great relief to these employees and their families," he said. (ANI)

