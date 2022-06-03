Thane, June 3: A tattoo on the hand of a deceased person, who was found murdered, helped cops identify the man and also his killers within 24 hours of the incident. Police officials said that the deceased person's body was found in the bushes near Bhaskar Nagar Chawl in Kalwa. After the incident, the police arrested four persons who allegedly assaulted the victim suspecting him to be a mobile thief.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident came to light on June 1 when Kalwa police received a call about a man who was found unconscious. Cops immediately reached the spot and took the unidentified man to Kalwa Hospital, where he was declared dead. Sologamy Wedding in Gujarat: Kshama Bindu, Vadodara Woman Set To Marry Herself; Says 'I Love Myself and Hence This Wedding'.

Sources from the police said that the man looked in his early 20s and had a small beard. Officials also said that the victim had an anchor tattoo on the back of his left wrist. After inquiring about the tattoo, the deceased was identified as Farid Shaikh, a resident of Samrat Ashok Nagar in Kalwa (E). Following this, the cops started gathering information about his whereabouts on the day of the murder.

M Awhad, senior police inspector said, "We received information that he was last seen with the four accused who live in Shanti Mafatlal slum area. Our team immediately went to the spot, conducted a search operation and nabbed all of them. The accused who met Shaikh on May 31 night, thought he was trying to steal one of their mobile phones because of which all four started assaulting him till he became unconscious. Later, they fled the spot and Shaikh was left lying unconscious."

An official from Kalwa police station said that accused have been identified as Abid Shaikh (25), Sohel Shaikh (19), Allauddin Shaikh (19), and Sarfaroj Ansari.

