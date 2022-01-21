New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Biplab Deb government in Tripura has ensured "peace and stability".

He said while addressing the people of the State on the 50th statehood day of Tripura virtually.

Speaking on the occasion Shah said that the double engine growth and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is already beginning to show results.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has a vision for Tripura for the next 25 years till 2047."

He further added, "This vision for Tripura 2047 is not a booklet alone but it talks about the aspirations of the people of Tripura. This talks about how the youth envisages the Tripura of their dreams."

The Home Minister said that this vision for Tripura was about development growth investment infrastructure, the welfare of farmers and stability.

Hitting out at the Communist party which had been in power in the State for the last 2.5 decades, Shah said, "They had taken Tripura into its dark days because the Communist's politics was only blood-ridden. Now with Biplab Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Burman, Tripura has witnessed Shanti and stability."

Shah also spoke about how the percentage of grievous crimes came down by a whopping 26 per cent, a feat rarely achieved by any state.

Speaking about the Modi government policy of rising northeast, Shah stated in that Tripura was on the path to becoming the gateway to the northeast. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the distance between the Northeast states in Delhi and that is the reason he names the eight states as Ashtalakshmi," he said.

Shah further added, "Tripura on the road to become 'Aatmanirbhar'. Road and rail connectivity is being ensured along with the cross of investments in the pipeline."

Amit Shah spoke about the settlement of the BRU refugees, who were looking at resettlement for the last three decades. He called on the refugees to be in the mainstream. "Modi government was quick to address the issue and we resettled 37000 such families," Shah said.

While Amit Shah congratulated Biplab Deb for the work done by his government in the last four years, he said that a new dawn indeed had begun for the north-eastern state of Tripura. (ANI)

