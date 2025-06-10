Ludhiana, Jun 10 (PTI) Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday served a two-day ultimatum to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, demanding immediate approval to the long-delayed Railway Overbridge (ROB) on the Doraha-Sahnewal stretch in Ludhiana.

While addressing a public gathering during his campaign in Ward No. 64, Rishi Nagar, Bittu said if the chief minister fails to act within the given time, he will face strong opposition in Ludhiana.

"If necessary, I will go to him wherever he is. This is about the people's rights," he said, alleging the Punjab government was deliberately holding up the project.

He alleged that the Chief Minister's Office has been sitting on the file for over six months, refusing to issue the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Public Works Department (PWD).

"This overbridge is critical for easing traffic and ensuring connectivity. The Indian Railways is ready to fund the entire Rs 70 crore required for its construction. Still, the Punjab government is refusing to cooperate," Bittu said.

"Despite several letters and personal communication, the CMO has not even acknowledged the correspondence."

Calling the delay an intentional obstruction, Bittu warned that if the NOC is not cleared within the next two days, he will confront Mann directly at his residence or wherever he is.

"These are not my works -- they are the people's works. If he fails to act, I will go to him and ask why he is playing politics with Ludhiana's development," he said.

Bittu accused the chief minister of promoting a "misleading" narrative on development.

"On stage, he talks about progress, but behind the scenes, he blocks critical projects supported by the Centre. These double standards will be exposed," he said.

He urged voters of the Ludhiana West assembly seat to back BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta for the June 19 byelection, emphasising that only a BJP-led government can fast-track stalled infrastructure and ensure accountability.

Bittu also cited the Modi government's decisive national security actions, including Operation Sindoor, as proof of strong leadership and vision.

Calling the bypoll a test for Punjab's future, he appealed to party workers and residents to unite for victory, stating, "This election is not just about one seat. It's about development, dignity and the dream of a stronger India."

The bypoll to the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23. The Ludhiana West assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

