Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 4 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged the Central government and the Ministry of External Affairs to take urgent steps for the release of Adarsh Behera, a 36-year-old from Jagatsinghpur district, who has reportedly been kidnapped by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fashir.

In a post on X, Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Deeply concerned to know that Adarsh Behera from Jagatsinghpur District of Odisha has been kidnapped by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's Al Fashir. Urge Indian Government and the Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) to intervene into the matter with urgency and coordinate with the officials of Sudan for his early release."

Earlier, the Ambassador of Sudan to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom responded to media reports on the abduction of an Indian national in Sudan and said that the government is ready to play a role in ensuring his safe return.

In his remarks to ANI, Ambassador Eltom said, "We have seen the reports of the Indian national who was abducted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but we are not in a position to confirm such reports. We pray that they keep him safe. This militia is notorious for the atrocities that it can commit, but we hope that they will make sure that he's safe and sound. We, as a government, are ready to play any role in ensuring his safe return to India, and we'll cooperate with the Indian authorities. We'll offer everything that we can in order to ensure his return safely to India".

He further noted that Sudan shares the position with India on the need to reform the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council."We have seen the inaction of the international system when it came to the issues of Sudan. We have submitted very concrete evidence of the support this militia is getting from other countries in the region. This is a threat to the international peace and security."

He observed how in light of the crisis unfolding in Sudan, there is a need for a more responsive international organisation and a more supportive international system. (ANI)

