New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of posing a threat to "national security" with its mining policy in border districts, alleging that the party is driven by "corruption" in its programmes.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is the "most corrupt" leader in the country, and his party is a "disease" which is now engineering scams in Punjab after doing so in Delhi, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged.

He said the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the mining policy as the Army objected to it.

The mining policy would have adversely affected structural integrity and strength of bunkers in border districts, Bhatia told reporters, citing the Army's stand in the court.

The BJP leader asked Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to give their response on the issue.

Bhatia also alleged that the Punjab government had framed its ration scheme to benefit some private players.

