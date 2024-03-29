New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced the candidates for the by-election to be held in the Gandey Assembly seat of Jharkhand and Bagidora Assembly seat in Rajasthan.

The party has fielded Dilip Kumar Verma from the Gandey Assembly, while Subhash Tamboliya has been given a ticket from the Bagidora Assembly in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet-Up: 'Reform, Perform and Transform' Mantra Changed the Country in 10 Years, Says Anurag Thakur.

The bypoll will be held at Bagidora Assemby in Rajasthan on April 26, while the Gandey Assembly will undergo a bypoll on May 20.

Bypolls on 26 Assembly seats will also be held along with the Lok Sabha polls. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Waiter Killed While Fighting Off Robbery Attempt in Vashi, Three Arrested in 24 Hours.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26).

The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) managed to win 24 seats in the state, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) managed to secure only 1 seat.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)