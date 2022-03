New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed central observers and co-observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly.

Earlier, the BJP registered victory in Assembly elections in four states. The party set new records by winning Uttar Pradesh for a consecutive term. Further, it also managed to hold power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Also Read | Punjab CM Swearing-In: 40 Acres of Wheat Crop Being Ploughed for Bhagwant Mann's Oath Taking Ceremony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer for Uttar Pradesh. BJP national vice president Raghuvar Das has been appointed as the co-observer for Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi have been appointed as the central observer and co-observer for Uttarakhand respectively.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination For 12-14 Age Group, Boosters For All Above 60 from March 16.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed central observer for Manipur with Kiren Rijiju as co-observer.

For Goa, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan have been made the central observer and co-observer respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)