New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing communal tension in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the BJP state in-charge Arun Singh has asked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was recently seen in a nightclub in Nepal, to visit the violence-hit Jodhpur and ask Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to not indulge in "appeasement politics".

Speaking to ANI, Singh, who is also the party's national general secretary, said, "Rahul Gandhi had defined Hindutva and Hinduwadi in Rajasthan. He and Priyanka Gandhi should visit the state and witness the violent incidents. He should instruct the state government to maintain law and order and not indulge in appeasement politics."

"I would urge Rahul Gandhi to return from Nepal at the soonest and visit Rajasthan to take stock of the situation and direct the officials to take action against the culprits, including the Chief Minister if he is one," Singh added.

Appealing for peace in Rajasthan, he held the Rajasthan government responsible for the violence in Jodhpur, alleging "intelligence failure".

"We appeal for peace in Rajasthan. The incident took place in Jodhpur at night. Why did the government not impose a curfew immediately after it? Ashok Gehlot's intelligence has failed. His mind is only filled with appeasement politics," he said.

Sharply hitting out at the Chief Minister for his allegations against the BJP for violence in the state, Singh said that Gehlot should not resort to "blame game" to "hide his own failures".

"We have heard such allegations before. Akhilesh Yadav also said this in Uttar Pradesh where there were frequent riots before 2017. Now, the Rajasthan government is stating the same thing. Should a Chief Minister resort to a blame game to hide his own failures?" he said.

Asked if a BJP delegation would visit Jodhpur, Singh said, "Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, national president JP Nadda are also visiting the place."

Meanwhile, the curfew that was imposed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur following incidents of violence has been extended till May 6, as per an order issued by the District Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended in the district.

Tension gripped Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city. There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured. (ANI)

