New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress over the absence of its key leaders from the Republic Day parade here, alleging that it speaks volumes about their disregard for national and democratic values.

In a post on X, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "For the record, the self-proclaimed guardians of the Constitution -- ?Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, and Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha-- ?were notably absent from the Republic Day programme."

Also Read | Vadodara: VMC To Relocate 150 Crocodiles Amid Ongoing Project To Deepen and Widen Vishwamitri River in Gujarat.

"This speaks volumes about their disregard for our national and democratic values," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)