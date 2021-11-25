Dehradun, Nov 25 (PTI) BJP poll in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the party is better prepared this time and confident to achieve the target of winning more than 60 assembly seats in the state.

Joshi, who is on a two-day visit to the state to review the poll preparations, said the party's focus is on reaching out to people at the grassroots.

"Our preparations this time look better than previous elections already. I am confident that the party will achieve its target of winning more than sixty seats in Uttarakhand," he told reporters.

"Abki bar saath ke paar" is the party's poll slogan in Uttarakhand where assembly polls are due next year.

The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017.

Joshi and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik held a meeting at the party office here with senior party leaders including former chief ministers Vijay Bahuguna, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj and Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah to discuss the party's strategy in view of the coming polls.

The party has decided to send a team to all the 70 constituencies in the state to take the opinion of prominent people and party workers on candidates who will be fielded in the elections.

A list will be prepared on the basis of the feedback and sent to the party's central leadership for approval, Kaushik said.

