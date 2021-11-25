New Delhi, November 25: Oil India Limited (OIL) on Thursday released admit cards for the examination for the post of posts of clerk-cum-computer operator on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can download admit cards from- oil-india.com. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The question paper will consist of three sections. There will be questions from the English language and general knowledge/awareness, reasoning, arithmetic and Mental Ability. The exam will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format with no negative marking. Candidates will be given two hours to solve the question paper. The question paper will be in two languages – English and Assamese. UPPSC RO, ARO Prelims Exam Admit Cards 2021 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of Oil India - oil-india.com .

. On the home page, click on the “Careers” tab.

After that, click on “Current Openings”.

Click on the “Download Admit Card for the Post Code JAC12021 (Advertisement No. HRAQ/REC-WP-B/2021-02 dated 01/07/2021”.

Enter your login details.

The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card. Aspirants need to carry a copy of valid ID proof along with the admit card to the examination centre. Admit card contains details, including reporting time, address of the examination centre and other important information regarding the exam.

